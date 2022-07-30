The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €191.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($194.90) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($176.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €137.30 ($140.10) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €210.60 ($214.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €156.10.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

