The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $192.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.29% from the company’s current price.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.22.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Universal Display by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1,828.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,187,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

