The Hershey Company (HSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hershey has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hershey by 33.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,266,000 after buying an additional 168,266 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hershey by 86.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 97,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

