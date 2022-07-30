The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

