The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 718,905 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4,695.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 540,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 528,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

