The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $92,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SMG opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.