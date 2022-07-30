The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Friday.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 320.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.