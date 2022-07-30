The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

