Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 99,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

About Third Coast Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

