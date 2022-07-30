Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 99,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $30.50.
TCBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
