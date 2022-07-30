Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.11. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

