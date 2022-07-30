TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.67.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.