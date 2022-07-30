Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on August 12th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,557.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

