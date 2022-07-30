ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 69.9% in July

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 21.0 %

Shares of TBLT stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.57. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 58.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.