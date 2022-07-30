Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 550 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

