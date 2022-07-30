Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,596,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE SYY opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.