Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.14. 26,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

