Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

