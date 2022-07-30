Tower Bridge Advisors Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,149,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Price Performance

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

eBay stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

