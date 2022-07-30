Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in State Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street Trading Up 1.5 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

