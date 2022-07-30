Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $97.15 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

