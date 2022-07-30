Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 348 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.5 %

WTRG opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

