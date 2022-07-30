Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

