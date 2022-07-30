TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 892,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

