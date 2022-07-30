Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.42.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $191.48 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
