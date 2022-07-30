Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.42.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tractor Supply Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $191.48 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.