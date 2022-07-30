Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,915 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $72,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $578,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $146.99 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

