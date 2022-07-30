Transcodium (TNS) Market Capitalization Tops $37,568.50

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $37,568.50 and approximately $51.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.55 or 0.99986189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

