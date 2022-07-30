TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $51,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,811 shares of company stock worth $4,360,095 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.