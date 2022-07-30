TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. TriMas updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 133,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRS. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.