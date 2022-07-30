Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 83,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,165. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
