Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 83,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,165. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

