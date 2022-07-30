Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TRT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.51. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

