Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 2.7 %

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 197.20 ($2.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 358.55. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 175.80 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($52,530.12). In related news, insider Wu Gang acquired 2,600 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($5,983.13). Also, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($52,530.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBOX. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($2.96).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

