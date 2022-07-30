Triton International Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triton International to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

TRTN opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Triton International has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.95 million. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRTN. StockNews.com raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triton International stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

