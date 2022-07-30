Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.35% of Triumph Group worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 644,832 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

