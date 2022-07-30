Trollcoin Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $140,397.22 and $492.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

