Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Tronox has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 599,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 637,288 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.