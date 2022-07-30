TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TBI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of TBI opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $720.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.20%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.