TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TBI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Shares of TBI opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $720.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $32.91.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
