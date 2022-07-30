TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.53. 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

