Truist Financial Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,135,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,443,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.8% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

