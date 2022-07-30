TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,085.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,270.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,230 shares of company stock valued at $104,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

