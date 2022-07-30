TrustSwap Price Down 0.9% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.62 million and $308,912.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

