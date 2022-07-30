TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVA Group stock opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$116.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. TVA Group has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

