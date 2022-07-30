Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $399.00 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

