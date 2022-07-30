UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €107.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.9 %

SAP stock opened at €90.68 ($92.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.46. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.84 ($85.55) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.