UBS Group Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $72.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $146,372,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

