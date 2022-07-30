UBS Group Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by UBS Group from C$184.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$172.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$153.18.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$132.38 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$145.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$152.96.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,917,212,391.87. In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,917,212,391.87. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,023,944 shares of company stock worth $152,028,257.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.