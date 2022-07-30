UBS Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $195.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on META. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average of $208.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

