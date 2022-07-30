UBS Group Trims Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Target Price to €8.55

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEZNY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Shares of TEZNY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

