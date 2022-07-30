UBS Group Trims Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Target Price to $2.60

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group to $2.60 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymergen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Shares of ZY opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $16,383,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zymergen by 3,935.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 795,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zymergen by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 606,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zymergen by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 425,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zymergen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,456,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 318,171 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

