UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Holdings Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.59% of UFP Technologies worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $608.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

