Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their maintains rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

